Railways withdraw saffron attire of staff on board Ramayana Express; here's why

Indian Railways has withdrawn the saffron attire of its serving staff on board the Ramayana Special Trains after seers from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain raised objections. Railways said the staff will now wear normal shirts, trousers and traditional headgear

"Dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted," said the Railways

The staff on board the Ramayana Express used to wear a saffron uniform with rudraksha beads and traditional headgear. Ujjain Akhada Parishad's former general secretary Avdeshpuri told PTI that the seers wrote to the railway minister earlier this week expressing their disapproval over the staff's uniform.

Seers had threatened to sit on railway tracks if the attire was not changed.

The Ramayana Express takes people to 15 places associated with the life of Lord Ram. It covers a distance of more than 7,500kms and takes pilgrims to Ayodhya, Prayag, Nandigram, Janakpur, Chitrakoot, Sitamarhi, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram.