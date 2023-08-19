Indian Railways is going to unveil the redesigned semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express with a new striking exterior. The upcoming Vande Bharat Expres s trains will have an orange and grey coloured exterior. The revamped trains from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, are expected to be introduced on Saturday, August 19, according to reports.

Apart from the new look, the revamped train comes with a range of innovative features for enhanced safety and comfort of the passengers.

The new eight-coach trains of Vande Bharat Express will have a range of upgraded features that include higher angles of seat reclining, better access to mobile charging connections for the passengers, and better footrests for the Executive Chair Class coaches.

In addition to that, there will be improved basins in the coaches to avoid water splashes, better lighting in the toilet, reading lamps with touch sensitivity and better roller blind fabrics, among others, reported the Free Press Journal.

Apart from the general improvements, the new Vande Bharat Express trains will also come with special features for wheelchair-bound passengers.

The coaches will have points to attach wheelchairs in the driving trailer coaches providing the passenger's safety and comfort at the time of travel. Moreover, the upgraded design will also be equipped with anti-climbing devices to enhance the safety of the train.

Previously in July, the Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed about the new orange-coloured coaches of the upcoming Vande Bharat Expres s trains. He also mentioned that the upcoming colour of the semi high-speed train is inspired by the Indian Tricolour which symbolises the nation’s identity and unity.

The Vande Bharat Express project itself is a symbol of India’s growth in the field of railway technology. Earlier, the train was named Train-18 which started to run in 2017. However, later in 2019, it was renamed Vande Bharat Express to emphasise its “Made in India” initiative.