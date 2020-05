Indian Railways will allow waitlisted tickets for the trains that will run from May 22 and bookings for these trains will start from May 15 on IRCTC.

"No waitlisted ticket holder will be allowed to travel. Only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to travel. Full refund will be provided to those waitlisted tickets whose tickets do not get confirmed," an official said.

While there will be no RAC (Reservation against Cancellation) in these trains, there will be waitlisted tickets. A maximum waiting list of 20 tickets is expected in 1AC, executive class. A total of 50 waiting list tickets are expected in 2AC, 100 in 3AC and AC chair car and a total of 200 waitlisted tickets are expected in sleeper class. So far, there is no proposal to resume Tatkal services in the next phase.

Regular refund policy will be applicable for trains which will run from May 22 and bookings for which will start from May 15.

"No tatkal or premium tatkal quota shall be defined," an official letter read.

Indian Railways resumed regular Passenger train services after nearly 1.5 months on May 12. Services had been suspended since March 23 due to countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As per instructions from railways, only an asymptomatic confirmed e-ticket holder will be allowed to travel and will have to wear a face mask throughout the journey.