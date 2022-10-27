Homeindia news

Railways to run 250 special trains for Chhath Puja: check details here

Around 1.4 lakhs berths have been made available, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival that begins with Kartik Shukla Chaturthi and ends with Kartik Shukla Saptami. The festival is celebrated in the Indian subcontinent, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh to seek the blessings of the Sun god and his consort.

This year, the festival is going to be observed on October 30. To make travelling easier and more convenient, the Centre has announced to run of over 250 special trains for passengers visiting Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on the auspicious festival.
“For Chhath Puja, we have started over 250 trains. Around 1.4 lakhs berths have been made available and we will do whatever is necessary for the people,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
Previously, the Indian Railways had decided to dedicate over 211 special trains for the Chhath Puja celebration.
ALSO READ:
Indian Railways to run 211 more special trains till Chhath Puja — details here
The cities which will benefit include Delhi, Ranchi, Amritsar, Ferozepur Cantt, Jabalpur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Nanded, and Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal).
Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had requested the Centre to organise special train services for the smooth journey of the passengers visiting their families.
Crowd control measures have also been initiated under the supervision of RPF staff to ensure organised entry of passengers in unreserved coaches, the Railways Ministry said. Other services such as medical teams, and ambulances with paramedical teams will be available on-call at major stations.
Here is the list of Chhath Puja special trains passing through different stations of UP and Bihar:
  • 04680 Amritsar: Katihar Puja Special will leave Amritsar at 8:10 am on October 27 and arrive at Katihar at 4:30 pm the next day.
    • 04033 Bhagalpur: The train will leave Bhagalpur at 9:45 am on October 26 and will arrive in Delhi by 6:45 am on October 27.
      • 09012 Malda Town: The special train will leave Malda Town at 5 am on October 26 and November 2. Mumbai Central Superfast special train will arrive at Mumbai Central at 5 am on Friday leaving Muzaffarpur at 2 pm.
        • 04679 Katihar: Amritsar Puja Special will leave Katihar at 8:00 pm on October 28 and will reach Amritsar Junction at 4:30 am, the next day.
          • 05777 GKP – New Jalpaiguri Chhath Special train will leave Gorakhpur at 5:00 pm on October 29. It will stop at Hajipur at 9:10 pm and will reach New Jalpaiguri at 09.30 am on October 30.
            • 05978 Dibrugarh: Gorakhpur Chhath Special will leave Dibrugarh at 7:25 pm on October 27 and will reach Gorakhpur at 07:30 am. It will stop at Samastipur at 11:30 pm on Friday and Hajipur at 1:35 am on Saturday.
            • 09011 Mumbai Central – Malda Town Superfast Special will leave Mumbai Central at 10:50 pm on October 30. It will reach Muzaffarpur at 10:30 am on Tuesday and arrive at Malda Town at 6:45 pm.
              • ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2022: Date, muhurat and all you need to know
