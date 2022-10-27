Railways to run 250 special trains for Chhath Puja: check details here

Mini
Around 1.4 lakhs berths have been made available, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival that begins with Kartik Shukla Chaturthi and ends with Kartik Shukla Saptami. The festival is celebrated in the Indian subcontinent, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh to seek the blessings of the Sun god and his consort.
This year, the festival is going to be observed on October 30. To make travelling easier and more convenient, the Centre has announced to run of over 250 special trains for passengers visiting Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on the auspicious festival.
“For Chhath Puja, we have started over 250 trains. Around 1.4 lakhs berths have been made available and we will do whatever is necessary for the people,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
Previously, the Indian Railways had decided to dedicate over 211 special trains for the Chhath Puja celebration.
The cities which will benefit include Delhi, Ranchi, Amritsar, Ferozepur Cantt, Jabalpur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Nanded, and Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal).
Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had requested the Centre to organise special train services for the smooth journey of the passengers visiting their families.
Crowd control measures have also been initiated under the supervision of RPF staff to ensure organised entry of passengers in unreserved coaches, the Railways Ministry said. Other services such as medical teams, and ambulances with paramedical teams will be available on-call at major stations.
Here is the list of Chhath Puja special trains passing through different stations of UP and Bihar:
