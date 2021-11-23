Railways to run 190 theme-based Bharat Gaurav trains to promote tourism

Indian Railways to begin the third segment of trains for tourism under the banner Bharat Gaurav trains, said Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Bharat Gaurav trains will be theme-based, showcasing India's culture, heritage, the minister said. Around 190 trains will be allocated under Bharat Gaurav, he added.

"These are not regular trains that will be run on timetables. We have identified 3,033 coaches or 190 trains for these theme-based trains. After passenger and goods segments, we will start the tourism segment to run Bharat Gaurav trains. These trains will showcase India's culture and heritage. We have invited applications for them from today," he said.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both the private sector and Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the minister said. The fare will be decided by tour operators but the railways will ensure that there is no abnormality in the prices. The minister said that state governments like Odisha, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have shown interest in these trains.

Till now, railways was running trains under passenger and freight segments.