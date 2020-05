The Indian Railways will charge states for ferrying stranded migrant workers during the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government, PTI quoted a railways official as saying.

Today, railways commenced the first special train for around 1,200 stranded migrants ​from Lingampally of Telangana to Hatia of Jharkhand in a train with 24 coaches.

It added that it will operate six Shramik Special trains today, out of which Lingampalli to Hatia has already departed. The remaining five will operate from Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Nasik to Lucknow, Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia.