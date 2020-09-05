India Railways to begin recruitment process for 1.40 lakh posts in three categories from December 15 Updated : September 05, 2020 08:31 PM IST Railways will start conducting computer-based examinations for around 1.40 lakh posts from December 15, said Railway Board Chairman. Around 2.42 crore applications have been received for these posts, he said. Standard operating procedures for conducting the examination are being framed. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply