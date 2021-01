Central Railways have added 204 additional local trains in Mumbai to avoid overcrowding as suburban train services resume from January 29, Piyush Goyal, Railway Minister said on Wednesday. Only the passengers permitted by Railways and Maharashtra Government can travel via Mumbai local trains, he added. With this, 95 percent of the total suburban services will be restored.

This comes after Western Railways announced a plan to resume full local trains services from January 29. It had directed the authorities to run all the 1,367 (including 166 new ones) suburban services with effect from Friday.

The decision to resume Central Railways followed a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss reopening local train services without overcrowding.

Currently, only specific categories of commuters are allowed to travel via Mumbai locals, keeping COVID-19 norms in mind. These categories include those providing essential services, women, and lawyers. While these groups can travel during morning peak hours, lawyers and other govt officers are not allowed during evening peak hours of 4 to 7 pm.

As people regain confidence due to ongoing vaccination drive, the pressure to resume services in complete capacity is mounting on the state govt. However, the State is working on a number of models for reopening without breaking COVID-19 norms.