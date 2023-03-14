Munna Kumar was taken into custody after a complaint was made by a passenger's husband at Charbagh station in the early hours of March 13. The accused was reported to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, according to a GRP official.

An off-duty railway ticket checker reportedly urinated on a passenger aboard the Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express on Tuesday, resulting in his dismissal by Indian Railways, which has stated its "zero-tolerance" policy towards such behaviour.

"Zero tolerance. Removal from service with immediate effect," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted.

This incident is the latest in a series of similar occurrences that have been reported aboard airlines in recent months.

Kumar, who is a resident of Begusarai in Bihar, was working as a travel ticket examiner (TTE) in Saharanpur when the incident occurred, according to GRP inspector Navratna Gautam in Lucknow. The woman and her husband were passengers travelling from Kiul in Bihar to Amritsar in Punjab.

Gautam said a probe will be conducted to ascertain if Kumar was drunk at the time of the incident.

In a notice to Kumar, the Northern Railway said, ”Your above conduct showing disrespect to women construes a serious misconduct, in the process bringing disrepute not only to your own self but entire railways as an organisation. It is also seen that you are in judicial custody.

"Taking cognisance of this grave matter, I consider it to be a fit case to adopt the provision of Rule 14(ii). Thus, I hereby deem it fit to impose the punishment of ’removal from service with immediate effect’ for behaviour unbecoming of a railway servant," the notice signed by the divisional commercial manager said.

Kumar allegedly urinated on the woman’s head.

Last week, an inebriated student allegedly urinated while asleep in his seat on an American Airlines flight. It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger, who complained to the flight crew.

On November 26, a man identified as Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated in a drunken state on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight. In another case, a man allegedly urinated on the blanket of a female co-passenger on a Paris-Delhi flight on December 6.

