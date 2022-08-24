    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Railways subsiding train travel by 55%, spent Rs 62,000 crore last year, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Railways subsiding train travel by 55%, spent Rs 62,000 crore last year, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Railways subsiding train travel by 55%, spent Rs 62,000 crore last year, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Asked about any plans for new trains, Vaishnaw said there are under construction EMU trains, which are being built on the lines of the metro, which do not have an engine but are powered by the second or the third coach.

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that Railways gives a concession of 55 percent to its passengers and last year spent Rs 62,000 crore on the subsidy. The minister, who arrived in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday on a two-day visit, said: "If the expenditure of the Railways is Rs 100, then only Rs 45 is charged from the passengers."
    Last year, Railways gave a total subsidy of Rs 62,000 crore to different categories of passengers, he said.
    Asked about any plans for new trains, Vaishnaw said there are under construction EMU trains, which are being built on the lines of the metro, which do not have an engine but are powered by the second or the third coach. The same arrangement will be made in main line EMU trains also, he said.
    Vaishnaw, who is also the Minister for Communications, said that the 5G service of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will start in October. The service is targeted to be launched in five major cities of the country in the next 500 days, he said.
    Vaishnaw said that the government has given Rs 1.64 lakh crore to strengthen BSNL, which has been asked to focus completely on customers.

    Tags

    Ashwini VaishnawRailwaystrains

    Previous Article

    BMC serves notice to eight buildings in Mumbai's Borivali, here's why

    Next Article

    BrahMos missile misfire: Three IAF officers sacked after missile lands in Pakistan

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng