    india News

    Railways relaxes distance restriction on booking tickets through UTS mobile app

    Railways relaxes distance restriction on booking tickets through UTS mobile app

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    The UTS mobile app application is developed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) and is available for both Android and Windows smartphones. Users can download this app from the Google Play Store or Windows store free of cost.

    In some good news for commuters, the Indian Railways on Monday said it has decided to extend the facility to book unreserved tickets on UTS mobile app from a distance of up to 20 km for non-suburban sections.

    For suburban areas, the distance has been enhanced to 5 km.
    Earlier, the unreserved ticket booking system app allowed passengers in non-suburban sections to book a ticket from up to 5 km. For the suburban section, the distance restriction for booking tickets was 2 km.
    How is Vande Bharat Express different from other high-speed trains in India?
    No advance ticket booking is allowed since the app is only for unreserved tickets. The passenger can travel without taking a hard copy of the ticket. Whenever ticket checking staff asks for a ticket, the passenger will use the 'Show Ticket' option in the app.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
