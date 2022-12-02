The revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment during the period April 1 to November 30, 2022, is Rs 34,303 crore as compared to Rs 22,904 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 50 percent.

The Indian Railways' passenger revenue between April 1 and November 30 this year came in at around Rs 43,324 crore, an increase of 76 percent over the corresponding period last year, the national transporter said in a statement on Friday.

The revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment during the period was Rs 34,303 crore as compared to Rs 22,904 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 50 percent.

The revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment was Rs 9,021 crore as compared to Rs 1,728 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 422 percent.

In the reserved passenger segment, the total approximate number of passengers booked during stood at 53.65 crore as against 48.6 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 10 percent.

In the unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate number of passengers booked was 352.73 crore as compared to 138.13 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 155 percent.