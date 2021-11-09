Railways may roll out third Vande Bharat Express from April next year

The Indian Railways is likely to introduce its third Vande Bharat Express from April next year, reports said.

The Railways currently operates two semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains on the New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Katra routes.

“At present, six shells (body skeletons) of Vande Bharat trains are ready and work on trains’ propulsion system is underway,” a senior official at the Integral Coach Factory told Mint.

The new rake, likely to be out by March 31, 2022, will have some technical changes.

Once the new rake is manufactured, the Integral Coach Factory will hand it over to the Railway Board, which will then decide on the route to operate the new train.

In August, the Indian Railways floated a tender for 58 rakes of Vande Bharat Express trains.

The Railways Ministry is also planning to roll out a new set of tenders for private trains by February next year, Moneycontrol reported.

“The Railway Board is working with private companies and other industry experts to prepare fresh tenders for private train operations in the country and we want to float tenders by next year," a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

The ministry had in August put on hold the tender for 151 private trains along 109 major routes following tepid response from private players.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has extended the dates of some trains till April 1, 2022, reports said.

The Gwalior-Barauni Express via Kanpur and the Prayagraj-Udhampur Express via Kanpur Central were proposed to run till December 1 this year, but will now run till April 1.

However, the Barauni-Gwalior Express will be suspended between December and February due to fog, NCR CPRO Shivam Sharma told the media.

Officials said the 01792 Danapur-Bengaluru Express, which was scheduled to run from November 8, will now start from November 13.