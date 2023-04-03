Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi to restore railways concession for senior citizens

The railway concession for senior citizens was halted on March 20, 2020 when the global COVID-19 pandemic had hit India. Ever since, it has not been reinstated.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for the restoration of the railway concession for senior citizens.
Kejriwal said that the 50 percent railway concession was helping crores of senior citizens in the country. "Recently, your government informed the Lok Sabha that by removing the railway concession, the Centre was saving Rs 1,600 crore," the letter stated.
Kejriwal said that for the Tirth Yatra, his AAP-led Delhi government looks after everything for the elderly — their travel, stay, food, etc. He added that Delhi has been progressing, and the reason for the same are the blessings of the senior citizens as well.
"It is not about the money. It is about the intention. The Delhi government will not become poor by spending Rs 50 crore out of its Rs 70,000 crore budget, on the Tirth Yatra. The Centre plans to spend Rs 45 lakh crore this fiscal. Of that, 1,600 crore is just a drop in the ocean. By spending or saving this amount, the Centre will not become richer or poorer," he said.
The Delhi CM concluded the letter by saying he spoke to many senior citizens and for them this concession means a lot.
