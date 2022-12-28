268 trains were fully cancelled while 63 were partially cancelled.

Indian Railways has cancelled over 300 trains today, December 28, due to the prevailing cold waves in Northern India and fog conditions over many parts of the country. Indian Railways cancelled trains for issues including maintenance, low visibility, bad weather and more. The railways announced that 268 trains were fully cancelled while 63 were partially cancelled, though more trains may be cancelled/delayed in Northern India due to poor weather and visibility.

Those passengers who have booked their tickets through the IRCTC platform will have their tickets refunded automatically. Passengers who booked their tickets through counters will have to visit reservation counters in order to process the refund.

Some of the cancelled trains include the Delhi - Panipat EMU Express Special, Patiala - Ambala Cantt Express Special, Rohtak - Bhiwani Express Special, Dhanbad - Dehri On Sone Intercity Express, Sealdah - Ajmer Superfast Express among many others.

List of cancelled trains on December 28, 2022

00107, 01513, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01625, 01626, 01823, 01824, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03085, 03086, 03342, 03343, 03344, 03359, 03360, 03591, 03592, 04029, 04030, 04041, 04042, 04148, 04149, 04319, 04320, 04335, 04336, 04353, 04354, 04379, 04380, 04383, 04384, 04403, 04404, 04408, 04421, 04424, 04464, 04549, 04550, 04568, 04577, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04901, 04902, 04909, 04910, 04912, 04913, 04916, 04919, 04927, 04938, 04941, 04946, 04950, 04953, 04958, 04959, 04961, 04963, 04964, 04974, 04975, 04977, 04978, 04987, 04988, 04997, 04999, 05000, 05019, 05020, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05209, 05210, 05257, 05258, 05259, 05260, 05261, 05262, 05334, 05453, 05454, 05459, 05460, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 05607, 06802, 06803, 06921, 06922, 06923, 06924, 06925, 06926, 06934, 06937, 06958, 06959, 06964, 06967, 06977, 06980, 06991, 06994, 06995, 06996, 07593, 07596, 07765, 07766, 07793, 07794, 07795, 07853, 07893, 07894, 07906, 07907, 08167, 08168, 08169, 08170, 08171, 08172, 08861, 08862, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 09369, 09370, 09476, 09481, 09483, 09484, 09491, 09492, 10101, 10102, 11124, 12033, 12034, 12172, 12241, 12242, 12357, 12367, 12370, 12398, 12506, 12529, 12530, 12583, 12584, 12596, 12873, 12874, 12988, 13020, 13305, 13309, 13310, 13345, 13346, 13349, 13350, 13553, 14003, 14005, 14006, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14229, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14505, 14506, 14524, 14617, 14618, 14674, 15035, 15036, 15053, 15081, 15082, 15084, 15125, 15126, 15128, 15129, 15130, 15160, 15203, 15204, 15619, 15910, 17003, 17004, 17011, 17012, 17036, 17234, 18635, 18636, 20927, 20928, 20948, 20949, 22441, 22442, 25035, 25036, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36085, 36086, 36827, 36840, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 52538