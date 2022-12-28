English
india News

Railways cancels over 300 trains today, check full list here
Dec 28, 2022 11:35:50 AM IST

268 trains were fully cancelled while 63 were partially cancelled.

Indian Railways has cancelled over 300 trains today, December 28, due to the prevailing cold waves in Northern India and fog conditions over many parts of the country. Indian Railways cancelled trains for issues including maintenance, low visibility, bad weather and more. The railways announced that 268 trains were fully cancelled while 63 were partially cancelled, though more trains may be cancelled/delayed in Northern India due to poor weather and visibility.

Those passengers who have booked their tickets through the IRCTC platform will have their tickets refunded automatically. Passengers who booked their tickets through counters will have to visit reservation counters in order to process the refund.
Some of the cancelled trains include the Delhi - Panipat EMU Express Special, Patiala - Ambala Cantt Express Special, Rohtak - Bhiwani Express Special, Dhanbad - Dehri On Sone Intercity Express, Sealdah - Ajmer Superfast Express among many others.
ALSO READ:
Delhi colder than Uttarakhand, Amritsar even more chilly — 50 flights delayed, over 25 cancelled
List of cancelled trains on December 28, 2022
00107, 01513, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01625, 01626, 01823, 01824, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03085, 03086, 03342, 03343, 03344, 03359, 03360, 03591, 03592, 04029, 04030, 04041, 04042, 04148, 04149, 04319, 04320, 04335, 04336, 04353, 04354, 04379, 04380, 04383, 04384, 04403, 04404, 04408, 04421, 04424, 04464, 04549, 04550, 04568, 04577, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04901, 04902, 04909, 04910, 04912, 04913, 04916, 04919, 04927, 04938, 04941, 04946, 04950, 04953, 04958, 04959, 04961, 04963, 04964, 04974, 04975, 04977, 04978, 04987, 04988, 04997, 04999, 05000, 05019, 05020, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05209, 05210, 05257, 05258, 05259, 05260, 05261, 05262, 05334, 05453, 05454, 05459, 05460, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 05607, 06802, 06803, 06921, 06922, 06923, 06924, 06925, 06926, 06934, 06937, 06958, 06959, 06964, 06967, 06977, 06980, 06991, 06994, 06995, 06996, 07593, 07596, 07765, 07766, 07793, 07794, 07795, 07853, 07893, 07894, 07906, 07907, 08167, 08168, 08169, 08170, 08171, 08172, 08861, 08862, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 09369, 09370, 09476, 09481, 09483, 09484, 09491, 09492, 10101, 10102, 11124, 12033, 12034, 12172, 12241, 12242, 12357, 12367, 12370, 12398, 12506, 12529, 12530, 12583, 12584, 12596, 12873, 12874, 12988, 13020, 13305, 13309, 13310, 13345, 13346, 13349, 13350, 13553, 14003, 14005, 14006, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14229, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14505, 14506, 14524, 14617, 14618, 14674, 15035, 15036, 15053, 15081, 15082, 15084, 15125, 15126, 15128, 15129, 15130, 15160, 15203, 15204, 15619, 15910, 17003, 17004, 17011, 17012, 17036, 17234, 18635, 18636, 20927, 20928, 20948, 20949, 22441, 22442, 25035, 25036, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36085, 36086, 36827, 36840, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 52538
Passengers can check the details of all cancelled trains on indianrail.gov.in/mntes. Select the date and look for cancelled trains under the ‘Exceptional Trains’ tab.
ALSO READ: COVID-19 in India: 188 new coronavirus cases reported, active caseload rises to 3,468
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

