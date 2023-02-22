Railways cancels 428 trains today for maintenance works, check full list here

A total of 428 trains scheduled to run on February 22 have been fully cancelled while 111 trains have been partially cancelled. Passengers who booked their tickets via the IRCTC website will have their tickets cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts.

The Indian Railways carry out weekly maintenance and engineering/operational work for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

For tickets booked through counters, passengers will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

The Indian Railways earlier announced that train tickets booked through unauthorised agents or scripting may be cancelled without refund. Thus, passengers must make sure to put in the correct mobile number for getting timely alerts on their booked tickets.

Here’s the Full list of trains cancelled on February 22

01539 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01625 , 01626 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03565 , 03566 , 03591 , 03592 , 03615 , 03649 , 03650 , 03657 , 03658 , 03659 , 03660 , 03661 , 03662 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04203 , 04204 , 04255 , 04256 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04381 , 04382 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04648 , 04652 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05141 , 05142 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05167 , 05168 , 05171 , 05172 , 05334 , 05366 , 05404 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05509 , 05510 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05914 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07068 , 07278 , 07462 , 07463 , 07577 , 07578 , 07593 , 07596 , 07693 , 07694 , 07753 , 07754 , 07755 , 07756 , 07757 , 07758 , 07765 , 07766 , 07793 , 07794 , 07853 , 07854 , 07893 , 07894 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 09082 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09181 , 09182 , 09197 , 09198 , 09351 , 09352 , 09353 , 09354 , 09355 , 09356 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09535 , 09536 , 09541 , 09542 , 09559 , 09560 , 09587 , 09588 , 09589 , 09590 , 09627 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11425 , 11704 , 11751 , 11754 , 12218 , 12225 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12368 , 12369 , 12505 , 12529 , 12530 , 12531 , 12532 , 12537 , 12538 , 12571 , 12606 , 12757 , 12758 , 12874 , 12987 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 13510 , 14005 , 14006 , 14018 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14223 , 14224 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15027 , 15028 , 15053 , 15054 , 15069 , 15070 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15103 , 15104 , 15105 , 15106 , 15107 , 15108 , 15111 , 15112 , 15113 , 15114 , 15119 , 15120 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15131 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15551 , 15904 , 16338 , 16731 , 16732 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17035 , 17036 , 17227 , 17252 , 17317 , 17318 , 17332 , 17334 , 18103 , 18104 , 18248 , 18614 , 18631 , 19323 , 19324 , 19328 , 19339 , 19340 , 19343 , 19344 , 19405 , 19406 , 19817 , 20412 , 20601 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 20985 , 22406 , 22441 , 22442 , 22467 , 22483 , 22531 , 22532 , 22630 , 22633 , 22655 , 22983 , 22984 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36085 , 36086 , 36825 , 36829 , 36836 , 36840 , 38923 , 38924 , 47105 , 47110 , 47111 , 47114 , 47116 , 47119 , 47120 , 47129 , 47133 , 47135 , 47137 , 47138 , 47140 , 47150 , 47156 , 47158 , 47160 , 47165 , 47177 , 47181 , 47183 , 47185 , 47186 , 47189 , 47190 , 47195 , 47201 , 47203 , 47212 , 47214 , 47216 , 47217 , 47218 , 52539.

