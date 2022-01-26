Railway exam row: Protesters stage demonstrations, set train on fire in Bihar’s Gaya

A train was set on fire and demonstrations were staged at a couple of stations on Wednesday, marking the third day of unrest in Bihar against alleged anomalies in the tests conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board for the NTPC category. A crowd stormed the Gaya Junction, raising slogans, and set fire to the Bhabhua-Patna Inter City Express, though nobody was injured.

East Central Railway CPRO Rajesh Kumar told PTI-Bhasha, "The rakes were empty and parked inside the yard when miscreants set a coach on fire. It has not resulted in disruption of rail traffic."

Also Read

Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar said some of the agitators were taken into custody. "We have brought the situation at Gaya Junction under control. Some protesters have been taken into custody. Action will be taken after the arsonists are identified," Kumar said.

The ECR CPRO said demonstrations were also witnessed at Taregana, on the outskirts of Patna, and at Jehanabad though agitators there were pacified without much trouble. "The Railways is requesting people to stay calm and place their grievances before the high-powered committee that has been set up to look into their concerns," he added.