RailTel launches PM-WANI WiFi services across 100 stations

RailTel has launched Prime Minister WiFi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) scheme-based access of its public WiFi services across 100 railway stations, the rail PSU said in a statement on Monday. The soft launch of this public-friendly service was done by Puneet Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel, at a programme held here on Monday.

Later, PM-WANI based access of RailTel's public WiFi services will be extended to all 6,102 railway stations (where Wi-Fi facility is already available) in phases by the end of June 2022. In order to access this WiFi network, currently an Android-based mobile app named Wi-DOT, available on Google Play Store, can be used.

What is PM-WANI

PM-WANI is an ambitious programme of the Department of Telecom, Government of India, to connect all silo WiFi networks for ease of use and proliferate broadband usage for masses. "RailTel being the most widespread integrated WiFi network of country supporting the largest footfall of Wi-Fi users is taking an anchor role in entire PM-WANI eco-system," said Chawla.