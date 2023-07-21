Raigad landslide: Environmentalists demand immediate ban on mining, deforestation

In an email to CM Eknath Shinde, environmentalists said the high intense blasts have far-reaching impact in terms of loosening the soil on the hill slopes which could result in landslides.

In the wake of Irshalwadi landslide tragedy in Raigad, environmentalists have called for an immediate ban on all mining activities across the hills. The death toll in the landslide crossed 21 while the rescue operation is underway.

NatConnect Foundation and Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishthan (SEAP) wrote an email to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying the high intense blasts have far-reaching impact in terms of loosening the soil on the hill slopes which could result in landslides, the Deccan Herald reported.

"We, environment lovers, have been cautioning against blasting of hills, deforestation and unregulated development on the hills across the state," NatConnect director BN Kumar wrote in the mail to the CM, the report said.

Environmentalists also demanded a thorough study of the soil conditions and the ecological damage due to blasting of the hills.

Twenty-one people were killed after a massive landslide at a Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district. Of the 228 residents of the village, 93 residents have been traced including those who had gone out of the village to attend a marriage or for rice plantation work. Of the nearly 50 houses in the village, 17 were flattened by the landslide, officials told PTI.

Rescue teams from neighbouring Thane were also sent to the spot, as per the authorities.