Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case on Monday. In a show of strength, Congress MPs and leaders will march to the ED office along with Rahul. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to join the march. The Delhi Police has imposed section 144 CrPC in the area around party headquarters at Akbar Road asking the Congress party not to violate the law. The Congress has also alleged that the Delhi police has barricaded all entry points to the AICC headquarters, preventing the entry and exit of people. "Section 144 CrPC is imposed here. It is requested to all of you that do not violate the Act 144 CrPC otherwise strict legal action will be taken," said an order from the deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi district. The police have also put up a poster of the order at the barricades outside the AICC office at Akbar road. All MPs of the Congress party plan to assemble at the party office and then go along with Rahul Gandhi to the ED in a procession.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore took to a Twitter to say, "We plan to march with our leader Rahul Gandhi .. come if you are in Delhi, let's march to ED office from our party office 24, Akbar Road. We know Delhi Police will be in full strength not to allow us to our party office then they won't allow us to March against the injustice. Let's show Shah & Gang that we are Gandhi followers we will do it in a peaceful way. We are ready to face the 2.0 version of Hitler-Goebbels police who want to stop us from reaching the party office. I will join," he said using the hashtag "#BJP_Vendetta_Exposed".

Here are the latest updates:

# Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Harish Rawat were detained for protest.

# Rahul Gandhi reaches ED office. He was issued summon in the National Herald case.

# Rahul Gandhi along with Congress leaders march to the ED office in connection with the National Herald case

# Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reach Congress office in New Delhi ahead of appearing before the ED

# The Bharatiya Janata Party hits out at the Congress over the protest march. "The world is seeing how even corruption can have 'Satyagraha'. Mahatma Gandhi taught world to fight for truth while Congress teaching world to celebrate corruption and fight for it. Gandhis are out on bail, it's not a political case," says BJP's Sambit Patra.

# Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the residence of party leader and her brother Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before the ED.

# Congress will hold a peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. "We're the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that the Modi government is shaken by Congress," says Randeep Singh Surjewala.

# Congress leaders will stay united. Police are being used for a different purpose, but we will continue to carry forward our work, says Congress leader TS Singh Deo in Delhi

# The Delhi Traffic Police has restricted vehicle and people movement to avoid traffic congestion in parts of the city during Rahul Gandhi’s appearance before the ED. The public has been advised to avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 7 am and 12 pm. Inward movement of buses will also be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road.