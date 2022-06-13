#WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surrounded by hundreds of party workers marches to the Enforcement Directorate office to appear before the agency in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/EN1sjuOqfx— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
#WATCH 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad, zindabad' song resonates at Congress party headquarters in Delhi as RG is set to march to Enforcement Directorate to appear before it in National Herald case— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
Top Congress leaders are present at the party HQ to show solidarity with party leadership pic.twitter.com/6NaCL6QuiK
Delhi | The ruling govt is playing the role of 'Raavan'. We want to tell them that Rahul Gandhi is our 'Ram' and we are devoted to him; We will continue our protest till the time Rahul ji doesn't leave from ED office, says a Congress worker. pic.twitter.com/NtzTkTsgud— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
Delhi | Police deployment outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/TjvTaubNNe— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022