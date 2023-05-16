Rahul Gandhi to address NRI rally in New York prior to PM Modi's US visit on June 22

Apart from the rally, Rahul Gandhi will also visit Washington and California, where he will participate in a panel discussion and deliver a speech at the Stanford University.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to embark on a visit to the United States on May 31. The visit is expected to span over a period of 10 days, during which Gandhi will engage in various activities and interactions, according to reports.

The reports suggested that Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 4, which is expected to witness the participation of approximately 5,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

Apart from the rally, Rahul Gandhi will also visit Washington and California, where he will participate in a panel discussion and deliver a speech at Stanford University. During his stay, he is scheduled to meet with politicians and entrepreneurs, fostering engagements and exchanges on various fronts.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi's visit to the United States coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming official state visit scheduled for June 22. US President Joe Biden will extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first official state visit to the US. A grand state dinner at the White House will also be hosted by President Biden in the honour of PM Modi on June 22.

Prime Minister Modi's last visit to the United States took place on September 23, 2021. During the QUAD Leader’s Summit in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden jointly announced the launch of the India-US initiative on critical and emerging technology, widely recognised as iCET. The visit of both political leaders to the United States highlights the ongoing engagement and cooperation between India and the United States on various strategic and diplomatic fronts.

Earlier in March 2023, Rahul Gandhi drew attention when he returned from London after delivering speeches at Cambridge University, wherein he allegedly criticised the Indian government. Gandhi emphasised the challenges faced by Indian democracy, expressing concerns about the pressure and attacks it is experiencing.

His remarks regarding the institutional framework, democratic institutions, and the constrained space for Opposition activities sparked controversy and drew sharp criticism with the Bharatiya Janata Party demanding an apology.