Rahul Gandhi to address NRI rally in New York prior to PM Modi's US visit on June 22

Rahul Gandhi to address NRI rally in New York prior to PM Modi's US visit on June 22

Rahul Gandhi to address NRI rally in New York prior to PM Modi's US visit on June 22
By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 7:30:34 PM IST (Published)

Apart from the rally, Rahul Gandhi will also visit Washington and California, where he will participate in a panel discussion and deliver a speech at the Stanford University.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to embark on a visit to the United States on May 31. The visit is expected to span over a period of 10 days, during which Gandhi will engage in various activities and interactions, according to reports.

The reports suggested that Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 4, which is expected to witness the participation of approximately 5,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).
Apart from the rally, Rahul Gandhi will also visit Washington and California, where he will participate in a panel discussion and deliver a speech at Stanford University. During his stay, he is scheduled to meet with politicians and entrepreneurs, fostering engagements and exchanges on various fronts.
X