Rahul Gandhi seeks more time from ED in National Herald case, says he is abroad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper case.

According to News18, the ED received an e-mail from Gandhi on Wednesday saying he is currently abroad and requesting the next convenient date for his appearance.

The ED had on Wednesday also summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the case. The ED will question Sonia on June 8.

A case to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper was registered recently. The agency, officials said, wants to record the statements of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and is owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited. The first family of the Congress party, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds with Young Indian Pvt Ltd paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress.

