Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that the new farm laws enacted by the Central government were an assault on the middle class.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Rahul said, “The rice, wheat you buy comes at the rate you purchase because of APMC and the agricultural system. This is not an assault on farmers but on the middle class and on every single youngster in the country, who is not able to get a job."

Hitting out at the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), J P Nadda, for his tweets criticising him, Rahul said that it was an "attempted distraction.”

“Farmers know the reality. All farmers know what Rahul Gandhi does. Nadda ji was not at Bhatta Parsaul. I have a clean character, I'm not scared, they can't touch me. They can shoot me,” he said.

Rahul also released a booklet highlighting the "plight" of farmers.

He asserted that the only solution to the farmers' issue is to repeal the legislations, adding that the laws will put the entire agriculture sector in the hands of "three to four crony capitalists".

Rahul Gandhi has been spreading lies that all APMC Mandis will be closed down. But wasn’t action against the APMC Act a part of Congress manifesto? Would that not have closed down mandis? — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 19, 2021

(With inputs from agencies)