WATCH | Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka have a snow fight on Bharat Jodo Yatra finale day in Srinagar

The Gandhi siblings engage in a playful snowball fight as party workers laugh around them and watch them chase each other and wrestle. Rahul Gandhi also involves other workers in the fun by attacking them with snow.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday shared a video of him and his sister Priyanka Gandhi engaging in a light moment of fun and having a snowball fight in Srinagar. The two are celebrating the end of the 5-month-long Bharat Jodo Yatra that concluded today.

In a video shared on Twitter, the former Congress president can be seen hiding two snowballs behind his back and showering it on his sister's head after sneaking up on her.

Sheen Mubarak!😊A beautiful last morning at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite, in Srinagar.❤️ ❄️ pic.twitter.com/rRKe0iWZJ9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 30, 2023

The official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress also shared images depicting the light moment behind the political duo as they smile and embrace.

The siblings are in Kashmir for the finale event of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which concluded on Monday.

The Congress party commemorated the end of the unity march with a flag hoisting at the state Congress headquarters to which 21 opposition parties were invited.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge unfurled the national flag at the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Srinagar and also unveiled a memorial for the Bharat Jodo Yatra there. The final rally took place at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium thereafter.