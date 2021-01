Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday led a party protest in the national capital, in support of the agitating farmers.

Rahul was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders.

Hitting out at the Central government, Rahul said that the farm laws have been enacted to finish farmers.

"The three (farm) laws have been brought to finish the farmers. If we don't stop this now, it will continue to happen in other sectors too. The farmers will neither deter nor fear,” he said.

He added that the Congress party will not step back till the laws are withdrawn.

"The BJP government will have to take these black laws back. Till the time these laws are repealed, Congress party will not relent," he told the protesting Congressmen.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders, demanding a repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained that the farm laws were enacted keeping in mind the welfare of farmers.