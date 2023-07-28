Rahul Gandhi undergoes Ayurvedic treatment in Kerala, likely to be discharged on July 30: Report

1 Min Read
During his stay at the hospital, Gandhi was treated to a performance of Kathakali based on the story ‘Dakshayagam’. He is also said to have met acclaimed Malayalam writer-director MT Vasudevan Nair, who is said to have gifted him a pen.
Former Congress President and ex-MP from Wayand, Rahul Gandhi is presently undergoing Ayurvedic treatment for a knee-related problem in Kerala, Hindustan Times reported citing a source. Rahul is expected to be discharged on this Sunday.
“Rahul Gandhi was admitted to the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on July 21 for a knee-related issue. He is likely to be discharged on Sunday,” a senior party leader on condition of anonymity.
Gandhi was accompanied to the Ayurvedic hospital by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and party MLA A P Anil Kumar, the report added.
On Wednesday, he also visited Sri Viswambhara Temple situated at the premises and offered prayers. Gandhi visited the southern state on Tuesday to pay homage to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.
Gandhi is a former MP from Kerala's Wayanad, who was disqualified earlier this year after being convicted for two years by Gujarat High Court in the ‘Modi’ surname defamation case.
First Published: Jul 28, 2023 5:36 PM IST
