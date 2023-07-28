Rahul Gandhi undergoes Ayurvedic treatment in Kerala, likely to be discharged on July 30: Report

During his stay at the hospital, Gandhi was treated to a performance of Kathakali based on the story ‘Dakshayagam’. He is also said to have met acclaimed Malayalam writer-director MT Vasudevan Nair, who is said to have gifted him a pen.

Former Congress President and ex-MP from Wayand, Rahul Gandhi is presently undergoing Ayurvedic treatment for a knee-related problem in Kerala, Hindustan Times reported citing a source. Rahul is expected to be discharged on this Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi was admitted to the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on July 21 for a knee-related issue. He is likely to be discharged on Sunday,” a senior party leader on condition of anonymity.

Gandhi was accompanied to the Ayurvedic hospital by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and party MLA A P Anil Kumar, the report added.

During his stay at the hospital, Gandhi was treated to a performance of Kathakali based on the story ‘Dakshayagam’. He is also said to have met acclaimed Malayalam writer-director MT Vasudevan Nair, who is said to have gifted him a pen.

On Wednesday, he also visited Sri Viswambhara Temple situated at the premises and offered prayers. Gandhi visited the southern state on Tuesday to pay homage to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.