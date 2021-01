Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh. ”Remember his promise –of not letting the country bow," Gandhi said on Twitter as he posted a link of a news report about the alleged ”Chinese village”.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also slammed the prime minister on the matter. ”Modiji where is that 56-inch chest,” he asked on Twitter.

In a cautious reaction to the reports, India had on Monday said it keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on the country’s security and takes necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Congress leader P Chidambaram had on Monday demanded answers from the government on the issue, alleging that BJP MP Tapir Gao has claimed that China has built a 100-house village in the ”disputed area” deep into Arunachal Pradesh.

He said if the allegation made out by the BJP MP is true, will the government again give a clean chit to China or will blame the previous governments for it. ”Mr Tapir Gao MP, belonging to BJP, has alleged that deep into Arunachal Pradesh, in a ’disputed area’ within Indian territory, the Chinese have built a 100-house village, a bazaar and a two-lane road in the last year.

”If this is true, it is clear that the Chinese have altered the status quo by converting a disputed area into a permanent settlement of Chinese nationals. What has the government to say about these startling facts,” he had said on Twitter. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.