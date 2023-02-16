I am not good at kissing babies, I am not a politician: Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan was answering questions by students at IIT-Delhi on Thursday.

It is so important to be enthusiastic about the possibilities, even a little naive, said former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. "Naivety is actually quite important because it makes you take up challenges which other people say are impossible. And sometimes you succeed in those challenges," he said.

Rajan was talking about his experience of working at the RBI, where said he was surrounded by a lot of young people. Youngsters, according to the him, are so full of enthusiasm. "You set them anything, they work really hard and get it done," he said.

"My sort of hope is that none of you become cynical before time. Don't be cynical. It is all easy to say -- the system is bad, this is corrupt, this is not going to happen. But, be enthusiastic and it will happen," he said.

The former RBI chief was answering questions by students at IIT-Delhi, which is his alma mater.

Rajan graduated from IIT Delhi in 1985, following which he went to IIM-Ahmedabad because he didn't want to do a PhD or go abroad, and the engineering job that he had started, he did not enjoy it.

At IIM, he developed an interest in economics and finance. "I had a friend who sort of persuaded me to apply. Against all that I had built up that 'desh bhakt hoon, I'll stay at home and do all the good stuff,' I went abroad and then I got caught up in all that," he said, adding that he always wanted to come back and was very grateful for the government for giving him the chance to become the chief economic adviser and the governor at RBI.

A student asked him what were his views of contesting elections, to which he replied, "Politics... I'm not good at kissing babies. I like my own babies. I am a technocrat, I'm not a politician. I don't go there," he said.

On India's education system

Rajan said the country has quite a few top quality education institutions, but what needs to change is the primary and secondary education system.

"Education system is a big equaliser," he said, adding that the change has to begin from the bottom. "Lower levels hold you back. Quality has to be improved right from the beginning," he said.

He spoke about how early capabilities are very important in children, especially till the age of 5 years -- whether they have good nutrition, right vaccines, basic value systems "we should do our best to get that to everyone," he said.

Level playing field

The former RBI chief said it is important for a country like India to have a level playing field. "Everyone should have open businesses to help flourish. Certain businesses shouldn't buy businesses when others aren't allowed. The CCI has to make sure no business dominates," he said.

He added that institutions such as the RBI and SEBI have to be strengthened, but even when it comes to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), he expected it to be stronger.

On how India is perceived abroad

Talking about how India is perceived outside the country, Rajan said it is sort of a mix. "On one hand they see a huge country that is a demcoracy. They feel an affinity towards us. They don't feel that way with China, which they say is authoritarian and has a very different system. However, when India does things which seem to be weakening its own democracy, they opine on it. we can continue dismissing it as biased, but when every major newspaper outside has an opinion, maybe we need to stop and say what is it that we are doing," he said.

Rajan said India has an irritable view of foreign advice and he thinks it is important to listen to the advice. "if is suits us, then think about it and decide what our pathway forward should be."

He also said in the past, for example, when he worked at the IMF, he fought against the view that "only the west knows."