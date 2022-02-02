Happy birthday Raghuram Rajan: Ex-RBI guv turns 59 today; here are some facts about 'James Bond' of Indian economy

Dr Raghuram Rajan, the 23rd Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, turns 59 today. The noted economist was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, into a Tamil family. Over the years, Rajan has become by far the most prominent and recognisable individual who has led India’s central bank. Sometimes called the ‘James Bond’ of Indian Economy, or even the “rock star economist”, Rajan enjoys considerable fame and popularity among the masses. Here are a few facts about the dashing former chief of the country's central bank, which you may have not known before.

Rajan, an alumnus of the country’s best institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, was one of RBI’s youngest governors. A perennial overachiever, Rajan secured gold medals at both his alma maters before he went on to receive his doctoral degree from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US.

Before his three-year stint at the central bank, he had served as the Chief Economic Adviser to the government, the youngest to do so. He was selected for the position based on his position as the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund between 2003 to 2007, the youngest and the first non-westerner to ever do so.

Currently the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, he had in 2005 predicted the upcoming financial crisis that would rock the world. At the Federal Reserve annual Jackson Hole conference in 2005, Rajan had pointed out the growing structural risks in the banking system and even included proposed policies to reduce the risk.

Rajan’s tenure as the RBI governor is probably best known for bringing down inflation in India to historic lows after decades of wealth-eroding inflation. Perhaps less well-known is the fact that India’s Unified Payment Interface was launched under his direction, or that he introduced several banking reforms during his tenure to promote financial inclusion.

Despite his popularity, and many would say the apparent success of his policies, he was not offered an extension for his term as the governor of the RBI.