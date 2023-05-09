Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Why is it celebrated on May 7 and May 9?

Rabindranath Tagore is also the only person as per historical records to write the national anthem for two countries, Jana Gana Mana for India, and Amar Sonar Bangla for Bangladesh.

Rabindranath Tagore is revered across the world for his remarkable contributions to literature, music and art. The legendary Bengali poet, writer, painter, social reformer and philosopher from West Bengal, has significantly influenced the cultural and political history of India. To commemorate his birth anniversary, Rabindranath Jayanti is celebrated across the country on the 25th day of the Bengali month Boishakh.

This year the country will observe the 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on May 9.

However, Rabindranath Jayanti is also celebrated on May 7 by a few organisations and in some places. According to the Gregorian Calendar Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861.

In West Bengal Rabindra Jayanti, is celebrated on the 25th day of the Bengali month Boishakh or “Ponchishe Boishakh”, as per the traditional Bengali calendar and this year it falls on May 9. As per the Bengali calendar, Tagore was born on the 25th day of the month of Boishakh.

Rabindranath Jayanti Significance

Rabindranath Tagore was a leading figure in the Bengali Renaissance. His poetry, novels, short stories, and essays continue to inspire authors and artists around the world to this day.

He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, for his acclaimed collection of poems, Gitanjali.

He was a visionary educationist who transformed classroom education. Tagore set up a university on his own called the Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal. The Bard of Bengal used the cash prize he received from the Nobel Prize to establish the university.

It was Tagore who conferred the ‘Mahatma’ title on Gandhiji, as the two were close associates despite their disagreements on several issues.

He is also the only person as per historical records to write the national anthem for two countries, Jana Gana Mana for India, and Amar Sonar Bangla for Bangladesh.

Rabindra Jayanti celebrations involve singing Rabindra Sangeet, which is a collection of over 2,230 songs composed by him and many others. Cultural events involving classical dances, drama, writing, poetry recitation and other literary as well as cultural activities also mark the celebration of the day.

Various schools, colleges, and universities organise events and drama competitions on this day.