English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsRabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Why is it celebrated on May 7 and May 9?

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Why is it celebrated on May 7 and May 9?

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Why is it celebrated on May 7 and May 9?
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 6:37:46 AM IST (Published)

Rabindranath Tagore is also the only person as per historical records to write the national anthem for two countries, Jana Gana Mana for India, and Amar Sonar Bangla for Bangladesh.

Rabindranath Tagore is revered across the world for his remarkable contributions to literature, music and art. The legendary Bengali poet, writer, painter, social reformer and philosopher from West Bengal, has significantly influenced the cultural and political history of India. To commemorate his birth anniversary, Rabindranath Jayanti is celebrated across the country on the 25th day of the Bengali month Boishakh.

This year the country will observe the 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on May 9.
However, Rabindranath Jayanti is also celebrated on May 7 by a few organisations and in some places. According to the Gregorian Calendar Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X