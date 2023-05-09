Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Why is it celebrated on May 7 and May 9?

Rabindranath Tagore is also the only person as per historical records to write the national anthem for two countries, Jana Gana Mana for India, and Amar Sonar Bangla for Bangladesh.

Rabindranath Tagore is revered across the world for his remarkable contributions to literature, music and art. The legendary Bengali poet, writer, painter, social reformer and philosopher from West Bengal, has significantly influenced the cultural and political history of India. To commemorate his birth anniversary, Rabindranath Jayanti is celebrated across the country on the 25th day of the Bengali month Boishakh.

This year the country will observe the 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on May 9.

However, Rabindranath Jayanti is also celebrated on May 7 by a few organisations and in some places. According to the Gregorian Calendar Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861.