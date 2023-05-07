Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary: Top 10 quotes of the great poet

Tagore used his writing to raise awareness about social issues such as poverty, inequality, and gender discrimination. Tagore’s work still reverberates in our hearts and spirits in the form of our national anthem.

Rabindranath Tagore was one of India’s greatest literary personalities. Born on May 7 in Kolkata in 1861, Tagore was a poet, philosopher, musician, and writer. He became the first Indian to win the Nobel Prize in 1913.

Tagore’s work still reverberates in our hearts and spirits in the form of our national anthem.

His poetry is known for celebrating nature, love, and the human spirit, and his plays explore the complexities of human relationships and social norms. Tagore’s writing has been translated into many languages and has had a profound impact on literature and culture in India and around the world.

Tagore was also a musician and composer, and he wrote many songs that have become part of the cultural heritage of India and Bangladesh. His contributions to literature, music, and social justice continue to be celebrated and studied today. However, he was more than a great writer and poet.

ALSO READ |

Tagore was probably one of the greatest revolutionaries India has produced as he was a champion of humanism, internationalism, naturalism and idealism. He changed society through his terrific work and advocated for Indian independence.

Tagore used his writing to raise awareness about social issues such as poverty, inequality, and gender discrimination. He always advocated for a life that was in perfect harmony with nature. On the eve of his birth anniversary, let us take a look at some of his profound quotes.

“Patriotism cannot be our final spiritual shelter; my refuge is humanity. I will not buy glass for the price of diamonds, and I will never allow patriotism to triumph over humanity as long as I live.”

ALSO READ | Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary: Interesting facts and quotes of the Iron Man of India

“If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.”

“Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add colour to my sunset sky.”

“You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.”

“Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.”

“A mind all logic is like a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it.”

“We read the world wrong and say that it deceives us.”

“Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.”

“The small wisdom is like water in a glass: clear, transparent, pure. The great wisdom is like the water in the sea: dark, mysterious, impenetrable.”

“Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers, but to be fearless in facing them. Let me not beg for the stilling of my pain, but for the heart to conquer it.”