Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary: Top 10 quotes of the great poet

Tagore used his writing to raise awareness about social issues such as poverty, inequality, and gender discrimination. Tagore’s work still reverberates in our hearts and spirits in the form of our national anthem.

Rabindranath Tagore was one of India’s greatest literary personalities. Born on May 7 in Kolkata in 1861, Tagore was a poet, philosopher, musician, and writer. He became the first Indian to win the Nobel Prize in 1913.

His poetry is known for celebrating nature, love, and the human spirit, and his plays explore the complexities of human relationships and social norms. Tagore’s writing has been translated into many languages and has had a profound impact on literature and culture in India and around the world.