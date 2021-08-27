R K Singh urges union ministers, CMs to switch to electric vehicles

In a bid to promote electric vehicles in the country, Power Minister R K Singh has urged all union ministers and chief ministers to switch over to electric vehicles for all official purposes. According to a power ministry statement, Singh has shot off letters to his union cabinet colleagues as well as all chief ministers in this regard.

The Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy has written to all the Union Ministers including the Minister of States (Independent Charge) and Chief Ministers of all the States/UTs to join the government's initiative on transformative mobility, as per the statement. The minister has also asked the union ministers and chief ministers to advise their respective ministries/departments to convert their fleet of official vehicles from present Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)/Petrol/Diesel Vehicles to Electric Vehicles for all official purposes, it said.

Such action is expected to set an example for the general public and encourage them to switch over to E-Mobility, it added. The initiative is part of the ongoing "GO ELECTRIC CAMPAIGN" launched by the government to promote Electric Vehicles to meet multiple objectives - attaining the goal of reduction in emission, energy security, energy efficiency etc.