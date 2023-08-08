Quit India Movement: History, significance and interesting facts

Every year Quit India Day is observed on August 8 to commemorate occasion, which was a defining moment in the history of India’s freedom struggle. The day is also an occasion to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives for independence of the country.

Quit India Movement, also known as the “Bharat Chodo Andolan”, was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942. The movement was a mass movement was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Gandhiji gave the clarion call of ‘Do or Die’ to the countrymen for a decisive fight against the British rule.

Every year Quit India Day is observed on August 8 to commemorate occasion, which was a defining moment in the history of India’s freedom struggle. The day is also an occasion to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives for independence of the country.

Quit India Movement: History

During World War II, the British empire, which was a part of the allied forces, wanted to utilise Indian resources and manpower in the war. Until 1942, more than 90,000 Indian soldiers were killed in the war. Later a member of the war cabinet, Stafford Cripps was sent to India to get cooperation in the war, while several protests were already triggered in the country.

However, the financial condition of the country was not stable enough. Once Cripps met the Indian National Congress leaders and drafted the declaration, Congress refused to discuss and rather demanded complete freedom.

The Quit India Movement was then launched, however, the movement led to numerous arrests of Congress leaders including Gandhiji. The British government implemented violent means in return to control the protests. Meanwhile, over 10,000 people were killed during the movement.

Quit India Movement: Significance

The Quit India Movement played a crucial role in India’s struggle for Independence and also represents a turning point in the nation’s history. It initiated the widespread civil disobedience, acts of deviances and non-cooperation against British authorities. Though the movement did not achieve the intended objective, but had a significant effect on the course of India’s freedom struggle.

Interesting facts about Quit India Movement

Mahatma Gandhi gave the iconic slogan “Do or Die” in his speech during the Bharat Chodo Andolan.

“Quit India” was coined by Yusuf Meher Ali who was also a freedom fighter and served as Mumbai’s Mayor.

During the movement, parallel governments were set up in Ballia (Uttar Pradesh), Satara (Maharashtra), Tamluk (West Bengal), and Talcher (Odisha).

The protestors demolished governmental structures and damaged railway tracks in many places.

Numerous arrests were made following the protest. Many top leaders of Congress, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, were also arrested.