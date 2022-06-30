QS Best Student Cities Ranking: These Indian cities made it to the list

The latest edition of QS Best Student Cities rankings for 2023 is out. The list of the world's top 140 student-friendly locations has been compiled after taking the opinions of students on factors like affordability and desirability. While no Indian city made it to the top 100, four cities were able to bag a spot on the list:-

Mumbai was given the 103rd spot with an overall score of 48.5. The financial capital of India has great universities and colleges. Most of these colleges expect more than academics from the students. Therefore, a student develops some skill during her college tenure. Additionally, Mumbai has a number of hang out places for students to have fun during their leisure times.

Bengaluru got the 114th spot with an overall score of 42.9. The city is often referred to as the IT capital of India as several unicorns are headquartered here. The city rewards entrepreneurs and techies but also offers opportunities for Arts students. Bengaluru also has Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which is often ranked as India's best educational institution.

Chennai secured the 125th spot with an overall score of 37.3. Chennai has one of the highest literacy rates in India. The city is home to many educational and research institutions. The Anna University, IIT-Madras, and the University of Madras are popular among students from across the country.

Delhi got the 129th rank with an overall score of 36.2. The national capital has, over the years, developed ‘student colonies’ where lodging is affordable. Delhi has several excellent educational institutions like the University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and IIT-Delhi, among others.

Meanwhile, here are the top 10 most student-friendly cities according to QS Best Student Cities rankings:-

London (United Kingdom): The British capital has been given an overall score of 100.

Munich (Germany): Europe, and Germany in particular, is popular with students. Berlin has managed to achieve an overall score of 95.1.

Seoul (South Korea): South Korea’s capital is a bustling city known for its many hotspots for the young. Seoul got an overall score of 95.1 in the QS Rankings.

Zurich (Switzerland): The beautiful city in Switzerland known for its postcard locations is at the 4th spot with a score of 95.

Melbourne (Australia): There are two Australian cities in the top 10. Melbourne is the first one with an overall score of 93.3.

Berlin (Germany): The capital city of Germany has always been known to be student friendly. Berlin makes an appearance at the 6th spot with a score of 93.2.

Tokyo (Japan): The city has been given an overall score of 92.9.

Paris (France): The French capital maybe known for his touristy vibes but remains a much-loved location for education too. Paris was at the 8th spot with 92.4 score.

Sydney (Australia): The second Australian city in the top 10. Australia tends to do well in these lists of livability and education. Sydney, with a score of 91.6, is at the 9th spot.

Edinburgh (United Kingdom): The top is rounded off by this Scottish city known for its beautiful architecture and to-quality educational institutes. Edinburg got an overall score of 90.6.