Here’s why Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express was cancelled four days after flag off

While there were no casualties reported, passengers aboard the train also experienced a power supply cut. The front glass and side windows of the driver's cabin were damaged due to the thunderstorm.

The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, initially scheduled for Monday, has been cancelled due to the need for extensive repairs. The train was halted mid-journey on Sunday evening in Odisha, following damages caused by a thunderstorm.

The newly-inaugurated train stopped in Odisha at around 4:45 pm on May 21 between the Dulakhapatna and Manjuri Road stations after an overhead wire and the rake were damaged due to ongoing thunderstorms and lightning in Northeastern India.

While there were no casualties reported, passengers aboard the train also experienced a power supply cut. The front glass and side windows of the driver's cabin were damaged due to the thunderstorm.

Local news reported that on May 21, a tree branch suddenly fell on the windshield of the driver cab of the train near the Jajpur Keonjhar Road, on the bridge near the Baitarni River in Odisha. Thereafter, the train was immediately stopped and taken to Howrah with a diesel engine around 8:05 pm.

The branches got entangled with its pantograph, besides cracking its windshield, bringing the train to a halt for three hours, officials said.

The station manager at Bhadrak, Purna Chandra Shahu, told ANI, "Front glass and side windows of the driver cabin were damaged due to thunderstorms. There was also a power supply cut. No casualties reported."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just last week, flagged off this train on Thursday, May 18. It commenced its commercial run on Saturday and the incident took place on Sunday.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw too took a ride on the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express train after its launch and described the journey as "extremely comfortable."

ALSO READ | Vande Bharat Express train trial underway on Mumbai-Goa route

Operated by Indian Railways, the nation's 16th Vande Bharat Express train connects Howrah Junction, Kharagpur Junction, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack Junction, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road Junction and Puri.

The 22895/22896 Howrah - Puri Vande Bharat Express train operates six days a week, not on Thursdays. It has seven halts and covers 108 intermediate stations between Howrah Junction and Puri.

The semi-high speed train is the fastest on the route and covers approximately a 500km distance in six hours and 20 minutes.

As per reports, the fare is around Rs 1,590 for the Chair Car, including Rs 308 for catering charges. The tickets for the Executive Class cost around Rs 2815, including catering charges.

With agency inputs.