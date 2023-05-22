English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsHere’s why Howrah Puri Vande Bharat Express was cancelled four days after flag off

Here’s why Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express was cancelled four days after flag off

Here’s why Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express was cancelled four days after flag off
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 11:52:41 AM IST (Published)

While there were no casualties reported, passengers aboard the train also experienced a power supply cut. The front glass and side windows of the driver's cabin were damaged due to the thunderstorm.

The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, initially scheduled for Monday, has been cancelled due to the need for extensive repairs. The train was halted mid-journey on Sunday evening in Odisha, following damages caused by a thunderstorm.

The newly-inaugurated train stopped in Odisha at around 4:45 pm on May 21 between the Dulakhapatna and Manjuri Road stations after an overhead wire and the rake were damaged due to ongoing thunderstorms and lightning in Northeastern India.
While there were no casualties reported, passengers aboard the train also experienced a power supply cut. The front glass and side windows of the driver's cabin were damaged due to the thunderstorm.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X