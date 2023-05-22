Here’s why Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express was cancelled four days after flag off

While there were no casualties reported, passengers aboard the train also experienced a power supply cut. The front glass and side windows of the driver's cabin were damaged due to the thunderstorm.

The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, initially scheduled for Monday, has been cancelled due to the need for extensive repairs. The train was halted mid-journey on Sunday evening in Odisha, following damages caused by a thunderstorm.

The newly-inaugurated train stopped in Odisha at around 4:45 pm on May 21 between the Dulakhapatna and Manjuri Road stations after an overhead wire and the rake were damaged due to ongoing thunderstorms and lightning in Northeastern India.

While there were no casualties reported, passengers aboard the train also experienced a power supply cut. The front glass and side windows of the driver's cabin were damaged due to the thunderstorm.