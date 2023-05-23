Punjab's wheat procurement nears completion, govt agencies procured over 120 lakh MT

The wheat procurement operations, which started on April 1, will end on May 25. The government agencies in state have successfully procured 121.07 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of wheat during the Rabi marketing season, the minister said.

The wheat procurement operations in Punjab are set to conclude on May 25, announced the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday.

"The wheat procurement operations, which started on April 1, will end on May 25," the minister said, adding that the government agencies in state have successfully procured 121.07 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of wheat during the Rabi marketing season.

"Out of the total arrival of 125.57 lakh metric tonnes of wheat in the Rabi marketing season in Punjab, government agencies procured 121.07 lakh MT. Nearly 4.50 lakh MT was procured by private traders," he said.