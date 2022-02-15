Punjabi actor-turned activist Deep Sidhu, accused in Red Fort violence, dies in road accident

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who is accused in the 2021 Red Fort violence case, died in a road accident near Haryana's Sonepat, police said on Tuesday. Sidhu was travelling from Delhi to Bathinda.

As per Haryana Police, Sidhu rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, reported ANI. The singer was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

Sidhu, who was accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, was arrested on February 9. The police had also accused him of fuelling the chaos at the Red Fort.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi offered his condolences to Sidhu's family. In a tweet, Channi said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans."

He is facing charges of rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, dacoity, culpable homicide among various other sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was in jail for over two months and released on bail on April 17.