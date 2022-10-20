Mini
The incident was captured by a CCTV camera inside the shop and the cop was suspended shortly after.
A youth working at a mobile shop in Punjab's Amritsar was seriously injured after a Punjab police personnel allegedly misfired at the employee. The injured person was taken to hospital where his condition is said to be serious. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera inside the shop and the police officer has been suspended following the incident. Further investigation in the matter continues, according to reports.
Recommended ArticlesView All
VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead
IST5 Min(s) Read
Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting
IST4 Min(s) Read
From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President
IST4 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government
IST4 Min(s) Read
The footage showed the policeman standing at the counter looking at phones. Later he takes his pistol and places it on the counter. He then seems to be explaining the mechanism of the gun. This is when the gun was set off and the employee on the other side of the counter was shot.
Varinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) North Amritsar, said, "Necessary action will be taken as per the statements of the eyewitnesses and the family. The condition of the injured person is serious," ANI reported.
Earlier this month, a similar incident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir in which a civilian died when a policeman's rifle "accidentally" went off. As per an NDTV report, the accused policeman was arrested after a case was registered.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!