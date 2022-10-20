    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Punjab police officer accidentally fires at mobile shop employee, suspended: Watch video

    

    
    The incident was captured by a CCTV camera inside the shop and the cop was suspended shortly after.  

    A youth working at a mobile shop in Punjab's Amritsar was seriously injured after a Punjab police personnel allegedly misfired at the employee. The injured person was taken to hospital where his condition is said to be serious. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera inside the shop and the police officer has been suspended following the incident. Further investigation in the matter continues, according to reports.

    The footage showed the policeman standing at the counter looking at phones. Later he takes his pistol and places it on the counter. He then seems to be explaining the mechanism of the gun. This is when the gun was set off and the employee on the other side of the counter was shot.
    Varinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) North Amritsar, said, "Necessary action will be taken as per the statements of the eyewitnesses and the family. The condition of the injured person is serious," ANI reported.
    Earlier this month, a similar incident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir in which a civilian died when a policeman's rifle "accidentally" went off. As per an NDTV report, the accused policeman was arrested after a case was registered.
    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
