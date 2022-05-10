Punjab police, leaders in a tizzy after rocket-propelled grenade hits state police intelligence HQ

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said police are investigating the explosion at the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali and stressed that anyone trying to disturb peace in the state will not be spared.

"The Punjab Police is investigating the explosion in Mohali. Anybody who tries to spoil the atmosphere in Punjab will not be spared," said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang also said the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared.

"Blast in Mohali is unfortunate however the situation is under control, the matter is being investigated, the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared, and nobody will be allowed to fiddle with hard-earned peace and harmony. An uneasiness of anti-Punjab forces is understandable," said Kang in a tweet.

On Monday, a rocket-propelled grenade hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building. No one, however, was injured in the explosion, which political parties termed "disturbing" and "shocking".

"The explosion took place at around 7.45 pm at the office located at sector 77 in Mohali. The windowpanes on one of the floors of the building were shattered because of the explosion. A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," the Mohali police said in a statement. The police have cordoned off the area and an alert has been sounded.

Police said a search operation has been launched to nab the culprit. The explosion came close on the heels of the recovery of an explosive device near Burail Jail in Chandigarh on April 24.

Earlier, Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed shock over the explosion and urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take strict action against those who were behind this incident.

Former Punjab Home Minister and Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa dubbed the explosion as a sign of deep communalism. "The bomb blast in Mohali is a sign of deep communalism. I strongly condemn this incident and urge the @PunjabPoliceInd to investigate and take stern action against those who are intent on disturbing the peace of Punjab," he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was deeply shocked at the blast. "Deeply shocked at the blast at Punjab Police's Intelligence Bureau HQs, Mohali, exposing serious security lapses and highlighting once again the deteriorating law & order situation in Punjab. Thorough probe required to expose & punish those responsible," said Badal in a tweet.