Punjab Police arrest Amritpal Singh in Punjab's Moga district

Singh had been on the run since March 18 when a police crackdown was launched against him and his aides.

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab's Moga district on Sunday, police said.

“The Punjab Police have arrested him,” a senior police official told PTI.

The police also confimed to CNN-News18 that the joint efforts of Punjab police and the Intelligence Bureau induced a forced surrender by Singh.

Police further said he would be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail.

The Punjab police have already invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the Khalistan sympathiser.

“He is an NSA subject and will be taken to Dibrugarh,” said the officer.

#AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga, Punjab.Further details will be shared by #PunjabPoliceUrge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share. — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 23, 2023

The police on March 18 had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and creating obstructions in public servants' lawful discharge of duty.

— With PTI inputs