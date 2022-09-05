Homeindia news

Spinning joyride falls on ground in Punjab's Mohali, six injured

By PTI  IST (Updated)

Six people suffered injuries when a high-rise spinning joyride broke down and fell at the Dussehra ground in Phase-8 here on Sunday evening, police said. After learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot.
The injured were taken to Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali for treatment, they said. There was a rush of people at the fair because of Sunday being a holiday.
More details are awaited.
